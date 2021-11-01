

Most families have their fair share of hectic mornings. If you need help getting your family out the door on time, look no further than these meal-prep ideas

Egg Cups

Shave some time off of your commute by prepping your own egg cups at home. Get creative with ingredients and prepare them over the weekend to save time during the week.

Frozen Breakfast Burritos

To make your breakfast prep painless, make some burritos in advance. Customize them with eggs, meat and cheese for a protein-packed way to start your day.

Breakfast Charcuterie

This picnic favorite can also serve as a well-balanced breakfast. Create a sweet and savory mix of cheeses, honey, fruit, mini bagels and cured meats.

Protein or Veggie Muffins

Muffins are a breakfast classic that everyone enjoys, but they may not sustain you for long. For a nutritional boost, add protein or nut powder, or a variety of veggies.