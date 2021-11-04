

While there can be a few reasons for a smelly kitchen, the kitchen sink is often one of the hardest to overcome.

Here are some tips to banish odors quickly.

Do the Dishes More Often

You may need to implement a more frequent dishwashing schedule.

Don’t go to bed with even one dish in the sink. Try this for a week to see if your odor problems vanish with the dishes.

Rid Buildup in Your Garbage Disposal

Food particle buildups in a garbage disposal is one of the most common culprits for an awful kitchen smell.

Pour baking soda down the drain and replace your garbage disposal every 8 years.

Your Drain Is Dry

The P-trap is meant to collect water and stop bad sewage smells further down in your drain.

If you haven’t used your sink for an extended period of time, this water likely dried up. Simply run water into your drain to refill the P-trap.