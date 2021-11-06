No Result
Headliners Week of 10/31 – 11/6

Catch Up on This Week's Biggest Stories

RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jesse Williams breaks down this week in news for ‘Headliners.’ In focus: Zillow drops out of the iBuying game, mortgage rates threaten to dampen home demand and a recent Federal Reserve meeting has implications for the real estate industry.
