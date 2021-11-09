Weigh the pros and cons of blackout curtains to determine if they are right for your home.

Reduce the Amount of Light

Blackout curtains can significantly reduce or virtually eliminate light from your bedroom so you can get some peaceful slumber.

Lower Your Utility Costs

Blackout curtains allow you to rely less on your air conditioner, cut down on heat loss and save you money.

Block Out Noise

Blackout curtains can reduce the amount of outside noise and give you some much-needed peace and quiet.

Protect Your Home From Sun Damage

Blackout curtains can block out the sun’s UV rays and prevent damage to your house and furnishings, helping them last longer.

Consider the Downsides

Without cues from the sun, you may lose the ability to sense what time of day it is, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm.

Lack of sunlight can also contribute to seasonal depression.