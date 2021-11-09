If you’re thinking about replacing the flooring in your home, you may be considering tile.
Here are some pros and cons to consider before committing to tile flooring in your home.
Pro: Durability
Tiles are hard and strong, which means they can stand up to years of daily foot traffic without showing signs of serious wear and tear.
Pro: Resistance to Water Damage
If a liquid gets spilled on a tile floor, it’s easy to clean up. Tile won’t absorb water and get damaged the way some other types of flooring can.
Pro: Allergen-Free
Tile flooring won’t trap dust, pet dander or other allergens. This makes tile a good choice for your home if a member of your family suffers from allergies or asthma.
Con: Cold Feet
One of the drawbacks of tile flooring is that it can be cold, which can be unpleasant if you like to walk around the house barefoot.
Con: Slick and Slippery
Tile flooring can be a safety hazard. Due to its hard surface, falls can lead to serious injuries.