If you’re thinking about replacing the flooring in your home, you may be considering tile.

Here are some pros and cons to consider before committing to tile flooring in your home.

Pro: Durability

Tiles are hard and strong, which means they can stand up to years of daily foot traffic without showing signs of serious wear and tear.

Pro: Resistance to Water Damage

If a liquid gets spilled on a tile floor, it’s easy to clean up. Tile won’t absorb water and get damaged the way some other types of flooring can.

Pro: Allergen-Free

Tile flooring won’t trap dust, pet dander or other allergens. This makes tile a good choice for your home if a member of your family suffers from allergies or asthma.

Con: Cold Feet

One of the drawbacks of tile flooring is that it can be cold, which can be unpleasant if you like to walk around the house barefoot.

Con: Slick and Slippery

Tile flooring can be a safety hazard. Due to its hard surface, falls can lead to serious injuries.