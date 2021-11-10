NAR PULSE—At the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Academy, you’ll be at the forefront of new ideas and technology, emerging issues and key advancements. NAR members receive a $500 scholarship for each eligible course. Share with your agents!

RPR® Celebrates 10K Broker Tools Registrations

Coinciding with its 10-year anniversary, RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®) hit the 10,000 mark for Broker Tools registrations! RPR® Broker Tools offer broker/owners a full suite of features to help brokerages be more successful and profitable.

Better Understand the C2EX Platform at an Upcoming Webinar

Brokers—join us for a free demonstration of the C2EX platform on Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m. CT! Through C2EX, you can learn about key processes and issues, and gain access to powerful tools to boost your brokerage’s bottom line. Register today!