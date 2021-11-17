ERA® Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Geneva Harris Realty. The company is based in Gonzales, Louisiana, and serves Gonzales, Houma, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Broker/owner Geneva Harris founded the company in 2020 after a highly successful career as a sales associate, with the goal of helping agents build their own businesses, according to the company.

The Gonzales office is centrally located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, supporting the full spectrum of clients from first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, downsizing clients and luxury clientele.

Economic drivers for the region include the oil and gas industry, advanced manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and agriculture, a host of colleges and universities, and many military bases. In addition, Baton Rouge has one of the nation’s largest deep-water ports, while New Orleans is one of the country’s top meeting and convention destinations.

According to the company, Harris will expand her team with an aggressive recruiting effort, focusing on ERA’s proven learning and development platform, ERA University, as well as her role as an active mentor.

She also plans to further develop her firm’s market share in the region’s growing luxury sector by leveraging ERA Distinctive PropertiesSM, the brand’s luxury marketing program, and is pursuing her broker’s licenses in Mississippi and Georgia to tap into the active migration into and out of these states and will benefit from access to the ERA network’s referral channels.

“Geneva Harris’s success has been fueled by her entrepreneurial spirit, which makes her incredibly driven and highly disciplined,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “This success is complemented by her heartfelt desire to help clients and their families achieve the dream of homeownership. Her affiliation with ERA positions her company to tap into the brand’s powerful tools and programs to help drive growth and support the success of her agents. We are excited to welcome Geneva and her team to the ERA network.”