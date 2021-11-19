Guaranteed Rate Companies have announced significant organizational changes to its executive leadership team to support its record-setting growth.

John Palmiotto, Chief Retail Production Officer for the Midwest and East, will take on the newly created role of Chief Production Officer and Head of Sales for Guaranteed Rate. And James Elliott, Chief Retail Production Officer for the West, has been named President of OriginPoint, a recently formed mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Compass.

“John and James are two of the best people and most talented sales leaders in the industry, and we are very excited about the continued positive impact both will have in their new roles,” said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. “As Head of Sales, John will help us continue our incredible growth, and James is the perfect fit to make sure OriginPoint gets off to an amazing start.”

Palmiotto, who has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, will focus on driving even more business and identifying new opportunities across the company’s expansive geographic footprint. “I’m confident we will reach our goals for next year–to be number one in the country for recruiting, purchase and volume—and I appreciate the opportunity to help get us there,” said Palmiotto.

Elliott will bring more than three decades of experience in the mortgage industry and a track record of driving exponential growth to his new role at OriginPoint. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity of leading OriginPoint as we gear up to open our doors for business at the end of this year,” said Elliott. “Working alongside the stellar leadership team at Compass, we are building OriginPoint to be a world class, industry leading force to be reckoned with.”

