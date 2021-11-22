RE/MAX Results, the largest RE/MAX franchise in the United States, owned and operated by Broker/Owner John Collopy and CEO Brenda Tushaus, has acquired the offices of RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty in the Brainerd Lakes region of Minnesota, the company has announced.

RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty, previously owned by Patrick Wiebusch, is comprised of five offices and 45 agents and will rebrand to the RE/MAX Results brand. The offices are located at:

Nisswa | 24090 Smiley Rd | Nisswa, MN 56468

Baxter | 7734 Excelsior Rd | Baxter, MN 56425

Crosslake | 35534 Co Rd 66 | Crosslake, MN 56442

Alexandria | 217 N Nokomis St | Alexandria, MN 56308

Longville | 5015 MN-84 | Longville, MN 56655

The acquisition brings RE/MAX Results up to 47 offices with more than 1,300 agents serving Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to welcome the RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty Sales Executives to our family,” says RE/MAX Results, CEO Brenda Tushaus. “The RE/MAX brand is already strong in the region, thanks to the commitment of these loyal associates. Now, we look forward to bringing together the best of both companies.”

Wiebusch, the former Broker/Owner opened RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty in Nisswa, MN in 2002, growing to five offices, opening the last in Baxter, MN in 2017. Wiebusch will continue with RE/MAX Results, supporting the five offices as a Managing Broker for the Lakes Area Region.

RE/MAX Results’ last major acquisition was fall 2020 when they acquired three RE/MAX First Choice offices in La Crosse, Onalaska and Galesville in the Coulee Region of Western Wisconsin.



For more information, visit results.net.