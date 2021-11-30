Spring and summer are generally the most popular times for home improvements. The weather is warm and people are thinking about improving their home’s curb appeal, getting it ready for the upcoming winter and holidays. Waiting until the off-season, when the weather is less pleasant and predictable, may give you more options and save you money in the long run.

Downsides of Renovating During Peak Season

When the sun is shining on most days and temperatures are mild, contractors can work quickly and get a lot of projects done. In the spring and summer, demand for home improvement projects is highest, and prices for labor and materials tend to be high as well.

If you want to have your house renovated during the warmer months, you should expect contractors in your area to be busy. That means you’ll have to get estimates, interview contractors and line up a company well in advance.

When contractors are extremely busy, they sometimes cut corners and rush through projects. If you have your house renovated in peak season and it turns out that your contractor has committed to too many projects, you may be disappointed with the results.

Benefits of Waiting Until the Off-Season

If you schedule your renovation during the winter, you may have an easier time finding a qualified contractor who is available, and you may save money. Since fewer homeowners think about remodeling during the winter, contractors generally have fewer projects and more room in their schedules. They often offer discounts to attract business at a time when demand is lower.

Building materials tend to be cheaper during the winter. If your renovation plans include installing new appliances, you may also benefit from retailers’ holiday sales.

If your project involves work on your home’s exterior, such as replacing the roof or windows, the contractors may experience delays due to bad weather. The off-season is a good time to tackle interior projects because poor weather is less likely to impact the timeline.

Should You Renovate During the Off-Season?

You will have to decide when to renovate your house based on the type of project, your schedule and your budget. Some projects can be done at any time of the year, but sometimes a house needs repairs that simply can’t wait. If your home improvement project isn’t urgent, and you aren’t overly concerned about weather-related days and the potential impact on your holiday plans, having your house renovated during the off-season may be your best move.