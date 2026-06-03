Canopy MLS has announced two new initiatives designed to “increase flexibility and efficiency for brokers”: expanding both its participation model nationally, and its framework to allow listings submitted through third-party or proprietary systems.

The MLS, which serves 14 Realtor® associations and 26 counties in North and South Carolina, stated in a release that the participation model growing nationally will allow licensed real estate professionals and brokerages from across the country to join the Canopy MLS platform. This is a step that several other MLSs have similarly taken recently, including MRED, Realtracs and Bright MLS.

As for the expanded framework, Canopy stated that this allowance will enable firms to better leverage existing technology investments while maintaining standards for accuracy, compliance, and data integrity.

Canopy noted specifically in a release that these initiatives “are not intended to create a national MLS or favor any particular brokerage, technology provider or business model,” and instead support “flexibility” for brokers. The MLS also noted that it remains “committed to maintaining a broker-neutral marketplace that supports firms of all sizes and business models and will continue seeking input from brokers and industry stakeholders as these initiatives evolve.”

“Real estate is changing rapidly, and brokers need tools and marketplaces that evolve alongside their businesses,” said Joan B. Goode, president of Canopy MLS. “Our focus is on listening to brokers and ensuring they have the flexibility, technology, and marketplace support they need to serve consumers effectively.”

In the release, Canopy stated it supports “meaningful seller choice,” and recognizes that there are “valid reasons” to limit certain information about a property (as in private or “Coming Soon” listings).

“Canopy believes brokers play a critical role in ensuring consumers understand the potential benefits and tradeoffs associated with different marketing strategies,” the MLS stated in the release. “Sellers should understand that broad marketplace exposure typically provides the greatest opportunity to attract qualified buyers, maximize competition, and achieve the best possible outcome. Coming Soon/No-Show, limited-exposure and office-exclusive listings, are all options in Canopy MLS, and may be appropriate in certain circumstances but are generally most effective when addressing specific consumer needs.”

The MLS also said it “remains committed to buyers”—who are “best served when their broker has access to comprehensive, accurate, and timely property information”—as well as a “transparent marketplace.”

Canopy also noted that collaboration remains a key tenant of the MLS landscape, as the MLS is a “cooperative marketplace that helps brokers deliver better outcomes for clients by efficiently sharing listing information, expanding property exposure, connecting buyers and sellers, and promoting accurate, consistent and professional real estate transactions.”

“The industry is navigating a period of significant change, creating both challenges and opportunities,” said Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq., CEO of Canopy MLS. “We are committed to supporting innovation while preserving the transparency, cooperation and reliable information that consumers and real estate professionals depend on.”

For more information, visit https://www.canopymls.com/.