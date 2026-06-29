Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® announced it will be adding Landtrust Agency Network to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 500 marketing-leading real estate firms.

Landtrust Agency Network, a partnership platform for real estate brokerages, seeks to operate or expand affiliated title services without operational burden, a release stated.

“Landtrust Agency Network is your partner to establish or expand your title operations with confidence,” said Steve Kaempf, senior vice president of Landtrust Agency Network. “With a proven track record and history of success, we’re ready to help you create additional revenue streams for your brokerage.”

Landtrust understands agents, transactions and closing timelines, made specifically for brokerages to create stakeholder buy-in and adoption, the company says.

“Landtrust helps brokerages generate new revenue and enhance their customer experiences simultaneously. This is key in today’s ever-changing market,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement.“We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Solutions Group.”

For more information, visit www.leadingre.com.