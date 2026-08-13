Realtors Property Resource® (RPR) has announced it has been selected as the winner of the “Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year” award in the sixth-annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.



RPR® brings nationwide property data, hyper-local market trends, analytics, reporting and workflow automation into one platform built for National Association of Realtors® members.



According to a release, over the past 18 months, RPR has introduced platform enhancements across pricing, reporting and content generation. RPR Mobile™ AI CMA, launched in 2025, helps agents move from comp research to a full comparative market analysis in minutes. It scores comparable properties by similarity and provides four data-backed pricing strategies tailored to market conditions and client needs, resulting in a customizable 20+ page branded report, the release noted. In 2026, RPR added editable comp search criteria, allowing Realtors® to adjust search parameters and property facts, with AI automatically rescoring comps, enhancing rather than replacing Realtor expertise and keeping them in control of pricing strategy and the client guidance that follows, RPR stated.



RPR also modernized its reporting platform with fully customizable layouts, mobile editing, agent branding and dynamic report links that refresh every 48 hours with the latest market data, turning static documents into living client resources, the release stated. Its AI ScriptWriter suite turns market trends and trade area data into audience-tailored articles, emails, social graphics, videos and slide decks. RPR said recent additions include animated video generation and AI ScriptWriter for Economic Area Reports, helping Realtor association staff turn local economic data into clear, compelling content for advocacy and member communications.



“We’re honored to be recognized as Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Realtors Property Resource. “Our members are at the center of how we innovate at RPR®. Their needs shape how we evolve the platform and what we prioritize, ensuring new technology translates into practical tools that make their work more efficient and help them better serve their clients. We’re proud of what we’ve built alongside them and excited to keep building on that work.”



According to the release, the mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences and shape the future of how people interact with property.



“In analytics, what we look for is whether a platform turns data into decisions people can stand behind,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “RPR stood out in our evaluation for pairing deep nationwide property data with AI that keeps the professional in charge of the answer. Congratulations to Realtors Property Resource on being named our 2026 Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year.”



For more information, visit narrpr.com.