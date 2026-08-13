Industry history says that if there’s one room in the house sellers should ensure is pleasing to the eye when buyers first take a look, it’s the kitchen. The last thing buyers want is to think it needs a total renovation. The good news is there are ways to improve it visually without spending big bucks.

For Mark Stevenson, managing director and product designer at Stoveshield.com, homeowners are becoming more thoughtful about where upgrades actually make a difference.

“People often assume a kitchen has to be ripped out to feel better, but that is not always true,” he says. “Some of the most valuable upgrades are the ones that change how the kitchen works every day. If the stove area is easier to clean, the worktops are less cluttered and the most-used items are better placed, the whole room can feel more considered.”

Here are tips for upgrading a kitchen relatively cheaply.

Upgrade the hardware. Changing cabinet handles, drawer pulls and knobs is one of the simplest ways to make a kitchen feel more finished. Brass, matte black, brushed nickel and warm metallics can instantly make older cabinetry look more intentional. “Hardware is small, but it changes the feel of the whole kitchen,” says Stevenson. “It is also a good way to test a more premium style without committing to a full redesign.”

Rethink the stove area. The stove or hob area is one of the most-used parts of the kitchen, but it is often overlooked during small upgrades. Making this zone easier to clean, safer to use and less visually messy can make the entire kitchen feel more polished. “The cooking zone is where a kitchen has to prove itself,” says Stevenson. “Heat, steam, grease and splashes are part of normal cooking. If that area looks worn out or is difficult to wipe down, the rest of the kitchen can feel less premium very quickly.”

Add warmer lighting. Lighting can make a kitchen feel more expensive without changing the layout. Under-cabinet lighting, warm bulbs, pendant lights or well-placed lamps away from cooking zones can soften the space and make finishes look more considered. “A kitchen needs mood lighting and task lighting,” Stevenson explains. “If the stove, sink and prep areas are poorly lit, the room may look nice in the evening but still feel difficult to use.”

Declutter counters. Counter styling is gaining attention in home-trend content, but the most expensive-looking kitchens usually have clear surfaces and fewer visible gadgets. A tray for oils, one decorative piece or a small plant can work, but too many objects make a kitchen feel busy and harder to clean. “Clear counter space is one of the quickest ways to make a kitchen feel calmer,” says Stevenson. “The mistake is styling every corner and leaving no room to cook.”

Use color strategically. Homeowners do not need to repaint the whole kitchen to try the trend. A painted island, accent wall, darker lower cabinets or warm wood accessories can make the space feel more current. “Darker, warmer colors can look beautiful in a kitchen, but homeowners should think about where grease, water and fingerprints show up most,” says Stevenson. “The most-used areas need finishes that are easy to live with, not just attractive on day one.”

Improve everyday storage. Small storage upgrades can make a kitchen feel more custom. Drawer dividers, pull-out bin systems, spice organizers, pan storage and appliance zones can reduce clutter and make cooking smoother. “The best storage upgrade is the one that removes a daily annoyance,” says Stevenson. “If pans are near the stove, cleaning items are easy to reach and appliances have a proper home, the kitchen starts to feel more designed even if the cabinets are the same.”