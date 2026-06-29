Above, from left, Michael Wurzer, Cameron Paine, Melissa King, Garry Marsoubian and Justin Landon

From the abolition of the three-way rule to the creation of private listing environments, MLSs are navigating new territory and reinventing themselves and the role they play with brokers and agents.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., MLS leaders will discuss how they’re adapting and innovating amid change while enhancing their value proposition to real estate professionals in the process.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled “The New State of the MLS,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 11:55 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Cameron Paine, president and CEO of MARIS MLS

Michael Wurzer, president and CEO of FBS

Justin Landon, president and CEO of MetroTex Association of REALTORS®

Melissa King, COO OneKey MLS

Garry Marsoubian, president and CEO of MLS Now

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!