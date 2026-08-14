The American Real Estate Association (ARA) has announced the appointment of John Blount as its chief lobbyist. Blount previously served as chief lobbyist for the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).

According to ARA, the hire signals its intent to be a strong national voice on real estate policy. With Blount, ARA gains a Washington veteran with relationships across Congress and in federal agencies throughout the Executive Branch.

The organization noted that in his role, Blount will formalize and scale ARA’s advocacy work, launch a federal government-affairs program and deepen ARA’s engagement with policymakers.

“When John Blount is on your side, you have the best advocate in the business,” said Jason Haber, ARA co-founder. “John didn’t just work in real estate advocacy, he defined it. Our members told us they wanted a trade group that comes running when they flash the bat signal. With John leading our advocacy, we can answer that call with real firepower in Washington.”

“I’ve spent my career fighting for real estate professionals, and ARA is building something the industry hasn’t seen before, an organization agents actually want to join,” said John Blount. “The energy, the growth and the willingness to modernize how this industry advocates for itself are exactly what drew me here. I’m looking forward to making sure agents’ voices are heard in every room where decisions about their livelihoods get made.”

Blount joins ARA at what the organization described as a period of expansion. The association, founded in 2024, has grown from roughly 30,000 members to a projected 100,000 or more by the end of 2026, via partnerships that include REMAX and Compass International Holdings. Additionally, the organization recently noted an advocacy win with Missouri Realtors to oppose state ballot measures that would raise the cost of homeownership. Upcoming, the organization stated it will also be leading a rally and press conference at City Hall in NYC next week, centering on the city’s pied-à-terre tax.

For more information, visit https://americanrea.org/.