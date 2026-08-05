Two state ballot initiatives in Missouri, focused on major changes to taxation and grassroots ballot measures, were both soundly defeated last night, as the state Realtor® association joined with the rival American Association of Realtors (ARA) to oppose the initiatives.

Amendment 5 would have removed the state income tax but likely would have increased taxes elsewhere—including on real estate transactions. Amendment 4 would have made it harder for these types of initiatives to get in front of voters. Both measures were soundly defeated, with more than 80% of voters opposed.

The push was seemingly the first time ARA joined with Realtors® in an advocacy effort at the state level, with ARA Co-Founder Jason Haber touting the result as a team effort between the two associations.

“When Missouri’s REALTORS® asked ARA for help, we were proud to answer, and prouder still to stand beside them tonight,” he said in a statement.

Missouri Realtors®, which made the two initiatives “priority campaigns,” launched separate groups opposing both efforts. Given the monikers “Protect MOjority Rule” and “Protect MOTaxpayers,” the state association celebrated the vote tallies on social media.

“Missouri REALTORS® have delivered a decisive victory on Amendments 4 and 5 with huge support from all corners of the state. Thank you all who put in the time and effort to stand with Missouri homeowners,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The controversial measures, supported by Republicans in the state, saw widespread pushback from a variety of groups, with the state tax rescission criticized as vague. Lawmakers had promised not to increase real estate taxes, but those exemptions were not listed in the text of the measure.

Missouri Realtors® highlighted the lack of information in their campaign against the measures, referring to the measure as the “The Politicians’ Everything Tax Proposal.”

Haber, likewise, said the “Everything Tax” was something that consumers understood would hurt affordability, and defeating it “kept a home within reach for the next young family trying to buy their first one.”

“I want to thank the Missouri Association of REALTORS®, who led this fight from day one, all the agents who volunteered, knocked on doors, phone banked, or simply talked to a neighbor about what these measures would really cost,” Haber wrote.