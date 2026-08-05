HomeServices of America has appointed Gretchen Rosenberg as vice president of Industry Affairs and Engagement, where she will serve on the executive leadership team in an expanded full-time capacity.

According to a release, Rosenberg brings a proven record of brokerage leadership, innovation and industry engagement. She joins the HomeServices executive leadership team after serving as president and CEO of Denver-based Kentwood Real Estate.

The company shares that in her new role, Rosenberg will represent the HomeServices enterprise nationally, strengthening industry relationships while monitoring regulatory developments, competitive activity and emerging association and industry trends. She will also lead initiatives to help enhance agent and consumer engagement, identify innovative ideas that can be scaled across the enterprise and foster greater collaboration throughout HomeServices’ network of operating companies.

Beginning her career as an agent at Kentwood, Rosenberg later managed the company’s Cherry Creek office before being named president and CEO in 2018, the release notes. Under her leadership, Kentwood experienced significant growth while further strengthening its position as a trusted market leader.

“Gretchen is a thoughtful, strategic leader whose ability to connect what’s happening in local markets with the broader direction of our industry makes her uniquely suited for this role,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her leadership, collaborative approach and deep understanding of our business will strengthen our industry relationships while bringing even greater alignment across our network.”

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue serving the incredible professionals who make up the HomeServices network,” said Rosenberg. “I look forward to working alongside our operating companies to foster collaboration, elevate innovative ideas and ensure HomeServices continues to lead through times of transformation.”

Rosenberg’s appointment also marks the next chapter in Kentwood Real Estate’ leadership evolution. Dierk Herbermann, who has served as COO for the past seven years, has been named president. Amy Herrington has also been promoted from director of Agent Services to director of Operations.

Rosenberg will remain licensed with Kentwood Real Estate and serve as executive chairman. August will serve as the formal transition period as Rosenberg, Herbermann and Herrington assume their new responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.homeservices.com.