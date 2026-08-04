As homebuyers continue to struggle through the 2026 housing market amid affordability issues, rising mortgage rates and ongoing economic uncertainty, one of the nation’s mega banks is stepping in with a major long-term investment into the housing market.

JPMorgan Chase announced Aug. 3 that the firm intends to invest over $750 billion through 2035 with the goal of increasing housing supply and supporting homeownership in the United States. According to a release, this marks a nearly 40% increase in the firm’s housing capital deployment compared to the past decade, and includes financing for 1 million affordable housing units and helping 500,000 homebuyers purchase homes.



The initiative is part of JPMorgan’s American Dream Initiative, a multi-year effort to expand opportunity to millions of Americans and future generations through targeted investments in local communities.



“An affordable and resilient housing market is essential to driving economic growth and increasing opportunity,” said Michelle Herrick, head of Commercial Real Estate for J.P. Morgan. “We’re focused on helping more people access quality housing they can afford—and we’re working across the real estate community, local governments, and nonprofits to scale housing solutions throughout the U.S.”



To serve its housing stakeholders, JPMorgan says the firm will deepen collaboration with policymakers and community partners to accelerate and scale state and local solutions—such as streamlined zoning, building codes, permitting, expanded tax credits and public-private partnerships—that help create more housing at all income levels. With the right policies in place, the firm says it intends to provide more capital for housing and homebuying to ultimately help improve housing access and affordability across the country.



“Homeownership has always been at the heart of the American Dream,” said Sean Grzebin, CEO of Chase Home Lending. “Owning a home can transform lives—providing stability, helping families build wealth, and creating a sense of community “Our goal is to make the path to homeownership clearer and more accessible for more people, wherever they are in their financial journey.”



The primary goals of the campaign are to:

Expand housing financing: Increasing capital deployed through available tools such as debt, equity and grants to build or preserve housing supply, in partnership with developers, owners, non-profits, and governments, including financing 1 million affordable units over the next decade.

Increase homeownership opportunities: Helping 500,000 customers—including 200,000 first-time homebuyers—purchase homes by increasing mortgage lending by more than 40%, hiring 850 new loan officers, introducing new digital tools, and considering innovative construction options such as modular and manufactured homes as possible new loan product offerings. The firm will also work with organizations to help lower mortgage costs and improve long-term affordability, including through down payment assistance.

Advance policy advocacy and research: Using data-driven insights to identify gaps in the market, the firm will leverage the JPMorganChase PolicyCenter and Institute to translate research into evidence-based policy recommendations and to direct our resources to where they will have the greatest impact. The recently launched Building Blocks series examines state and local policy opportunities to increase housing supply.

The firm writes it also will expand support for pro-growth housing policies that reduce barriers, accelerate housing production, and allow for additional lending, including supporting the implementation of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which includes dozens of provisions that will help expand housing affordability, streamline development processes and improve pathways to homeownership for families across the income spectrum; continuing to support efforts to harmonize standards and processes among key housing finance institutions and federal programs to reduce costs and improve efficiency in the secondary mortgage market, while expanding the role of private capital in the mortgage market to increase competition, liquidity, and access to affordable credit; and learning from the firm’s work across local markets, advancing solutions that make it easier, faster and lower cost to build housing.



This includes policies that allow more housing to be built in residential areas; unlock underused land sites for housing; modernize building codes to enable more efficient construction approaches; and streamline permitting by removing redundancies.



According to the release, JPMorgan will also join as chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s newly formed Housing Advisory Council, which will serve as a business-led forum for new collaboration, stronger public-private partnerships, and development of recommendations to help shape housing policy at the local, state and federal levels.



To read more about the initiative, click here.