Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

When a real estate agent takes a look at their calendar on any given day, there’s a good chance a significant chunk of time isn’t spent sitting behind a desk…it’s spent in the driver’s seat.

Between driving from listing appointments, waiting for late clients to arrive at showings and sitting outside during home inspections, agents spend a large portion of their workweek in their cars. While this offers the time to return phone calls, check emails or even mindlessly scroll on social media, it also offers the perfect opportunity to create video content for their business.

In today’s social media space, there is no need for professional ring lights, a quiet office or studio, a perfect script or a long block of time to record. In fact, highly polished content often comes across as stiff, rehearsed and ingenuine. But, in the car, you get built-in natural lighting, surprisingly great acoustics and an instantly authentic “day in the life” vibe.

By turning your dashboard into a mobile studio, you remove over-produced content, save time and build a stronger, more approachable personal brand.

Candid beats complicated

Modern social media audiences are increasingly immune to polished, commercial-style marketing. They don’t want to be sold to by a talking head behind a desk; they want raw, candid reflections from an active professional who is out in the world doing their work.

A car video naturally feels like a casual, face-to-face chat with a friend. It immediately communicates to your followers that you are busy, productive and actively navigating the local market in real time. It shifts your content from abstract advice to real-world experience.

Here are three simple tips to help you turn your car into a content studio:

The stationary rule

Let’s get the most important rule out of the way immediately: Never film while driving! Attempting to record a video while driving is unsafe, illegal and instantly projects carelessness to prospective clients. Car content should only happen when the vehicle is safely parked. Keep a basic, sturdy phone mount attached to your windshield or dashboard, sitting at eye level. This eliminates the awkward low-angle shots and keeps your hands completely free while you speak.

Pro tip: Park facing toward natural light, but avoid direct, harsh sunlight beaming directly into your windows or windshield. Cloudy days or shaded parking spots offer the best lighting.

Capture the fresh reaction

The best time to record a video is immediately after an event happens, while your reaction and thoughts are still fresh. Don’t wait until you get home at 7 p.m. to talk about something interesting that happened at 10 a.m. Instead, tap record for 30 seconds after you step away. For example:



Just left an inspection? “I just walked out of a home inspection in (Neighborhood), and the inspector found something super common that every first-time buyer overlooks…”

Finished a competitive offer presentation? “I’m sitting outside a listing where we were one of four offers. Here is the one clause we included that helped my buyers win…”

Waiting for a client to arrive for a showing? “I am parked outside this incredible new listing in town while waiting for my clients. Before they get here, let me show you my favorite exterior detail…”

Immediate, unscripted reactions carry natural energy and authenticity that cannot be replicated hours (or days) later, sitting in your office.

Stick to one take

For a lot of agents, overcomplicating the editing process is where they struggle. Car content works best when they feel real, direct and unedited. To ensure you keep your videos tight and under 45 seconds, follow this structure:



Context (5 seconds): State where you are and what you just did. “I’m sitting outside the title company after a smooth closing…”

Insight (25 seconds): Share one specific takeaway, tip or lesson learned from that experience.

Question (10 seconds): Ask your audience a low-pressure question to spark engagement in the comments. “Have you ever seen an inspection report bring up this issue? Let me know in the comments!”

Agents don’t need more hours in the day to build a consistent video strategy, they just need to repurpose the hours they already heave.

The next time you arrive five minutes early for a listing appointment or finish up a showing, resist the urge to open your inbox. Instead, mount your phone, pull from a fresh experience and record a 30-second observation. By turning the time you spend in your car into prime content creation time, you will build an authentic, relatable brand that keeps you top-of-mind.