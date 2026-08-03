What happens when technology fails at the worst possible moment?

A contract deadline is approaching, but the printer freezes. An agent on the go can’t connect to the MLS right before a showing. Or their smartphone suddenly won’t take a photo.



These may sound like ordinary technology problems, but there is nothing ordinary about them when they interrupt an agent’s ability to serve a client, market a listing or keep a transaction moving.



For the last quarter century, Tech Helpline has helped real estate professionals solve the technology problems that can bring their work to a standstill.



Small problems, big impact



Take the agent who could not access the MLS. The website was working. The login information was correct. The Wi-Fi connection was fine. Tech Helpline’s expert diagnosis: The browser needed updating.



Then there was the agent preparing to show a high-end smart home. One of the property’s showcase features, an internet-connected refrigerator, would not work because the home did not yet have internet service. A Tech Helpline analyst helped get the appliance online using the agent’s mobile hotspot.



Each problem was different. The result was the same: Technology was getting in the way of business.



The biggest troublemaker may surprise you



Despite the growth of sophisticated real estate software, artificial intelligence and digital transaction tools, many of the most common problems involve everyday hardware.



About one in five general questions received by Tech Helpline involves hardware. Printers account for nearly half of those hardware inquiries.



That makes sense. Real estate professionals carry laptops, tablets and phones between homes, offices and cars. Phones get dropped. Equipment gets bumped, overheated and opened dozens of times each day. Printers also remain essential for many agents and clients, even as transactions become increasingly digital.



Email is another frequent source of agent frustration, accounting for approximately one in six general questions. Agents often need help adding email accounts, resolving sending and receiving problems, backing up messages or just getting their email to sync and update.



Another often-overlooked benefit: Tech Helpline helps agents choose new equipment before they spend money on technology that may not meet their needs.



Like having your own IT team



Tech Helpline is different from a generic technology help desk because it was built specifically for real estate professionals.



Its U.S.-based analysts bring more than 350 combined years of IT experience and understand the urgency of transaction deadlines, MLS access and tech problems that cost agents valuable time.



Culture may be its hidden superpower. Tech Helpline analysts are not rushed, can answer more than one question on a single call or interaction. Analysts patiently work through the problem so the real estate professional can get back to helping clients. As a result, they have a well-earned reputation for providing “friendly tech support service.”



Today, more than 730,000 real estate professionals across North America have access to Tech Helpline.



Technology has changed dramatically during the last 25 years. In a world dominated by bot-driven tech support, the ability to talk to a knowledgeable, friendly person who understands real estate is truly a luxury.



Because when technology stops working, agents do not simply lose time. They risk missing deadlines, frustrating clients and losing business.



Learn more at techhelpline.com.