Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

For years, real estate social media has been dominated by a single aesthetic: flawless. Agents feel immense pressure to maintain a perfectly curated instagram grid filled with pristine, professionally stated luxury homes, pristine headshots and heavily filtered videos. The unspoken rule was that to look successful, everything has to look perfect.

But as we move through 2026, a massive consumer shift is underway. Audiences are experiencing severe “filter fatigue.” In a world saturated with artificial intelligence and hyper-polished content, over-production has ironically become a fed flag—it signals a corporate sales pitch. Today, consumers don’t want a flawless influencer; they want a trustworthy advisor.

This has given rise to the “Anti-Aesthetic” movement, where raw, unedited and deeply authentic content is out-performing high-production videos. For real estate professionals, this is incredibly good news. It means you can stop worrying about production value and start focusing on your actual value.

Here is how to embrace this movement to build deeper consumer trust and generate warmer leads.

The psychology of the ‘unfiltered advisor’

When navigating a fluctuating real estate market, buyers and sellers aren’t looking for an agent who makes the industry look easy; they want an agent who knows how to handle it when it gets hard.

A pristine photo of a gourmet kitchen shows off a house, but a raw video of you explaining a complex appraisal shortfall shows off your expertise. Authentic content strips away the barrier between you and the viewer. It signals to potential clients that you are transparent, approachable and actively working in the trenches of the local market.

The ‘car chat’ conversation

Have you ever noticed that a highly edited video with cinematic lighting sometimes gets ignored, while a quick video filmed on a smartphone in the front seat of a car blows up? There is a psychological reason for this. A “car chat” feels like a FaceTime call from a friend—it feels urgent, intimate and real.

Implement the “Right After the Appointment” rule. The moment you step out of a listing presentation, a grueling inspection or a victorious closing, prop your phone up on your dashboard and hit record. (Not while driving, simply parked in your brokerage parking lot or your listing’s driveway!) Share the exact market lesson, hurdle or win you just experiences while the raw energy is fresh. Keeping it unscripted and immediate makes it magnetic.

Document the process, not just the product

Many agents hide the messy, chaotic parts of their job because they fear it looks unprofessional. In reality, showing the problem-solving process is exactly how to justify your commission. If consumers only see the beautiful “After” photo, they assume your job is easy.

Document the “Before.” Take your followers behind the scenes of a staging day before the furniture arrives. Film a quick video discussing a home inspection that threw a wrench into a transaction—and explain exactly how you negotiated past it. When you show the chaos and your solution, you position yourself as an indispensable problem-solver.

The ‘no-edit’ content framework

To successfully execute the anti-aesthetic style, you have to break some old social media habits. Use this framework to keep your content creation fast, frictionless and authentic.

Ditch the third-party caption apps: Instead of using flashy, bouncing, neon text overlays, use the social platform’s native, basic text tool. It makes your video look like an organic post rather than an advertisement.

Embrace the background noise: Don’t worry about capturing pristine audio in a soundproof space. The ambient hum of a local coffee shop or the wind on a sidewalk proves you are out in the real world doing real work.

The “one-take” rule: Challenge yourself to record a video and post the very first take. Leave in the minor stumbles, the “umms” and the natural hand gestures. Perfection is intimidating; authenticity is relatable.

Three authentic prompts to post this week

Ready to drop the filter? Try these three text-overlay prompts using simple, handheld video footage:



The reality check: Take video walking through an empty listing. Add the text: “What the glossy staging photos won’t tell you about buying a home in today’s market…”

The behind-the-scenes truth: Take video of you at your desk covered in paperwork. Add the text: “I just spent three hours solving a title issue so my buyers could close on time on Friday. Here is why your choice of agent matters.”

The neighborhood unfiltered: Take video of you walking into your favorite local spot. Add the text: “Forget the tourist traps. If you are moving to , this is the one coffee shop you actually need to know about.”

By positioning yourself as a transparent resource rather than a curated persona, you build a digital presence that feels less like marketing and more like matchmaking.