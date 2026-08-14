OneKey® MLS has announced that it is preparing to launch Ocusell’s List™ listing management technology into its multiple listing service, which serves 42,000 subscriber agents in Long Island, all five New York City boroughs and the Hudson Valley.

According to a release, as one of the earliest adopters to join Ocusell, OneKey® wanted a way to bring the latest in listing management technology to its agents while also keeping pace with the emerging trends, such as bringing multiple solutions under one platform and AI tools that can help streamline basic workflows.

“OneKey® is committed to making things easier for our members. We were the second MLS to sign on to Ocusell since we instantly saw the value of the technology,” said Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO. “OneKey® covers both a broad geography and one of the most diverse sets of housing stocks in the country. From our expertise managing listings in the urban core of New York City to the expansive suburbs of the Hudson Valley and Long Island, we knew we needed something that could meet the unique requirements of each of our brokers and agents.”

OneKey says the Ocusell platform provides its subscribers with the ability to publish listings directly to their MLS much more quickly by autopopulating up to 70 of the form’s fields, providing natural walkthrough photo re-ordering, optional AI tools for auto-generating public remarks, and built-in rule checks to reduce potential errors before a listing goes live. According to the MLS, Ocusell not only enhances listing processes for agents and admins, but an intuitive interface also creates the opportunity for MLS staff to free up time spent on rule violations and troubleshooting user errors.

The MLS said that an added benefit of this implementation is that OneKey® now has more robust tools for ingesting Manhattan listings. The variety of property types and nuances across the vast spectrum of units in multi-family buildings requires a more sophisticated layer of technology tools to properly serve agents and consumers with accurate, timely data. Ocusell worked closely with OneKey® to develop a custom toolkit which addresses these complexities, the release noted.

“OneKey® has been an incredible partner from day one. From our earliest discussions, we recognized a shared opportunity to simplify the listing workflow while eliminating unnecessary work for agents,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and founder of Ocusell. “We’re proud to support OneKey’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help agents adapt to the evolving real estate market.”

All members within OneKey will have access to List from their dashboard as a free member benefit, the MLS notes, with an optional upgrade to List Plus available for brokerages who want to access tools such as a broker dashboard, property cloning and more automated workflow options.

For additional details, visit ocusell.com.