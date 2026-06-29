Above, Isom Coleman



Isom Coleman



CEO/Broker



HomeSmart ICARE Realty



Sacramento, California



https://homesmart.com/real-estate-office/california/sacramento/16-homesmart-icare-realty



Region served: The Greater Sacramento area



Years in real estate: 20-plus



Number of offices: 4



Number of agents: 338



Best advice for new agents: Treat it like a business from day one. Be consistent with your daily activities and invest in your skillsets early.



Motto/work philosophy that you live by: Take care of others, and others will take care of you.



In what ways are your teams leveraging HomeSmart’s flexible commission structures, team models and culture to drive growth?



IC: Our teams are able to scale because they’re not boxed into a one-size-fits-all model. They’re able to operate like a “brokerage within a brokerage” with full control over their team structure, compensation and growth strategy. HomeSmart gives them flexibility in how they structure their splits. They can also build out their teams and create internal roles, which allows team leaders to reinvest back in their business—whether that’s marketing, admin support or lead generation—rather than losing a large portion of their commission to overhead.



Culturally, we promote collaboration over competition, encouraging teams to share ideas, systems and opportunities, which accelerates our growth across the board.



How can teams, or even individual agents, successfully promote their own brands alongside HomeSmart’s new rebrand?



The rebrand strengthens the agent’s ability to build their own identity. The new signs and marketing materials put the agent front and center, allowing them to showcase their personal or team brand more effectively. Agents can fully promote their own brand while leveraging the strength and credibility of a national brand behind them, creating a strong balance between personal branding and market recognition.



In what ways do teams benefit from HomeSmart’s technology platform?



The biggest benefit is the efficiency and visibility. With Real-Smart Agent, team leaders can track transactions in real-time, monitor production and manage commission structures across their team. That transparency allows them to run their team more like a business and keep everything aligned. On the marketing side, the Marketing Design Center gives teams the ability to create consistent brand materials, automate content and scale their marketing without needing a full in-house team. This saves time and money, keeps branding aligned and allows teams to move faster.



What do you want agents to know about the experience associated with being part of HomeSmart ICARE Realty?



Our role as a brokerage is to support our agents, not the other way around. Everything we do is built around helping agents succeed, whether that’s providing the right tools, guidance or simply being available when they need us. We give agents the flexibility to run their business their way while still having a strong support system behind them. It’s about putting agents in a position to grow, make more and build something long term with a brokerage that’s in their corner.



What attracts real estate professionals to the firm—and what ultimately makes them stay?



Agents are initially attracted to the model for the money they’re keeping in their pocket, the strong systems and flexibility. They’re also looking for a system that helps them grow their business, not just a place to hang their license. What makes them stay is the culture, the support and the growth. We’re really big on support and being there to help them reach their goals. And it’s important that they realize that they’re not just another number here. Not only do they have access to leadership, but they have a voice here as well. We’re open to change and value great ideas that help us become better.



For more information, visit https://homesmart.com/real-estate-office/california/sacramento/16-homesmart-icare-realty.