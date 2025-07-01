Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

In the age of TikTok, hyper-polished, overly-produced videos are a thing of the past. Today’s most effective social media content is simple, scrappy and all you need is your phone.

While there’s certainly a time and place for drone shots and cinematic walk-throughs, when it comes to social media—specifically short-form content—people want to see your raw, authentic self.

Think about it this way—when you’re in the middle of a TikTok doom-scroll, are you more likely to watch a video with a voiceover or with someone speaking directly to the camera? Whether you’re new to content creation or just want to up your social media game, here are three ways to boost your engagement with selfie-style content.

“It feels like we’re on a FaceTime call”

There’s a reason why these types of comments show up on selfie-style videos. People feel more connected to you when you flip the camera and talk directly to them.

Quick videos recapping market trends, sharing client wins or commentary on industry news will make you more memorable to viewers and is more likely to boost your engagement, hopefully landing on a potential client’s ‘for you’ page.

Adding to the casualness, try to ease out of scripting your videos. Jot down a few bullet points and speak naturally. The authenticity adds more value and will showcase your personality.

Location matters

The same way scripted videos remove authenticity, so does an overly-produced video with visibly staged backdrops. Drop the studio lights and film your video in your car after a showing, on a walk around your listing’s neighborhood or even a casual behind-the-scenes during an open house.

These casual, in-the-moment videos come off as more authentic and less of an advertisement for your services.

Turn comments into content

Instead of responding to your comment section with another comment, turn that into an opportunity to make a quick, casual video.

TikTok gives you the option to do that directly in the app, with the comment included in your video, but you can do this on any platform just by typing it out and placing it in a corner of the screen.

When you get a few comments or messages about a particular topic, that goes to show that enough people are interested in that topic, so you may as well make a video on it to inform the other people, who maybe didn’t reach out, but had the same question.

Plus, being able to reference the comments you’ve received helps to solidify your credibility as a real estate professional.

To learn more about hos to successfully market on social media, check out RISMedia’s latest Premier Report: Social Media Success: A Real Estate Pro’s Guide to Planning and Content Creation.