Life is full of the unexpected. Whether for safety reasons, emergencies or simply to be prepared for surprises, home economists suggest every homeowner should keep these items on hand.

First Aid Kits – A fully stocked first aid kit is a must in the kitchen, where cuts, burns and other accidents often occur. But it’s a good idea to keep another kit in the bathroom in case the first one has stuff missing.

Power Outage Basics – A couple of good flashlights and extra batteries are essential in the case of an electricity outage. Also good to keep on hand are b ottled water, candles and canned food.

Fire Extinguishers – Keep one in the kitchen, in the garage and in the second story of your home if you have one, to be prepared no matter where a fire may start.

Whistles – Safety experts advise keeping a few whistles around the house that family members can blow to quickly alert the household if they need help, spot a burglar or an intruding animal, or anything potentially dangerous.

Broom and Dustpan and/or Handheld Vacuum – Keep one or the other handy in the kitchen for quick pick-ups of broken glass, tracked-in dirt or other sudden messes.

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls – A set of four or more in nested sizes, and/or a similar set of clear glass bowls, ensure you have the right size bowl for any mixing or storing need.

Half Sheet Pans – Measuring about 13 by 18 inches, these pans are some of the most functional cooking tools in any kitchen, ideal for roasting vegetables, baking cookies and lots of other cooking tasks.

Frozen Cheese – Keeping some brie, bleu cheese or cheddar in the freezer prepares you for spur-of-the- moment entertaining. Frozen cheese defrosts fast with little to no loss of quality, and pairs well with crackers, fruit or cut-up veggies.

Frozen Dessert – Similarly, keeping a pound cake, ice cream or fancy cookies in the freezer means you’ll never be caught off guard when last-minute guests show up.