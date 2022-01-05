Most Americans have already made a few lifestyle changes in the attempt to live more sustainably. But there are plenty of daily habits we rarely think about that are really bad for the environment. Here are four that are worth considering, and how to change them for the better.

Eating too Much Red Meat – According to the USDA, Americans eat about 40% more than recommended—and that takes a mighty toll on the environment. Beef production releases up to 105 kilograms of greenhouse gases per 100 grams of protein, by far the worst polluter among other protein sources. Eating a more plant-based diet is better for you and the environment.

Mindlessly Tossing Food Scraps – Too many of us toss food scraps like egg shells, banana peels and vegetable scrapings in the trash. But this mindless action impacts greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for much of methane emissions from landfills. If you won’t compost, then at least be certain that your food scraps go into the yard waste bin rather than the trash can.

Flushing too Often – Toilet flushing is one of the most water-intensive activities we do every day—about five times a day, for most. With multiple people in a home, flushing makes up more than 30% of household water use. No one is suggesting you stop flushing. But a little discretion could be good for the planet.