Freddie Mac Multifamily recently announced that Steve Lineberger and Meg McElgunn have been named vice presidents of Production & Sales. In their new roles, Lineberger will oversee the Western and Central regions and McElgunn will lead the Northeast and Southeast regions.

“Steve and Meg are both exceptionally strong leaders who bring unique talents and extensive experience in the multifamily business,” said Richard Martinez, senior vice president of Multifamily Production & Sales at Freddie Mac, in a statement. “I look forward to Steve and Meg’s ongoing contribution to our success as we strive to innovate and grow our business going into the new year.”

Lineberger was formerly the senior director of Conventional Production & Sales for the Western region. He joined Freddie Mac Multifamily in 2012, having previously worked in both asset management and residential property brokerage. Lineberger earned an MBA with a focus in Real Estate Finance at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics and Economics from the University of California, San Diego.

McElgunn most recently served as the senior director of the Multifamily Small Balance Loans (SBL) team, leading that business nationwide. She has a long history with Freddie Mac, having worked with us from 2008-2012 in the Central region, focused on Conventional, Seniors and Student Housing, then joining us again in 2018 to focus on the SBL business. McElgunn has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Source: Freddie Mac