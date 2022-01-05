With many families spending more time at home in the past year or two, it’s a good time to look around your nest to determine what needs a bit of sprucing up. Just in time for a spring makeover, home design experts offer tips on the color and design trends gaining traction as the New Year begins.

Color Trends – The theme this year is focused on bringing people and nature into harmony, which calls for paint colors and furnishings in warm neutrals like buttercreams and natural browns, as well as deep sea shades, delicate greens, sky blues, dusky pinks and sunshine yellows.

Multi-Functional Spaces – Single-use spaces seem to be a thing of the past. Newer interior design trends call for making the most of every nook and cranny with innovative room-dividers, platforms and vertical shelving.

Minimalism – Home designers note people are no longer filling their homes with unnecessary things. Decluttering is top of mind in an effort to maximize both space and natural light.

Eclectic Design – Minimalism does not mean austerity. Rather, it means choosing furnishings and accessories in a mix of styles that reflect your interests and memories rather than using a single design theme throughout. This is a time to mix pieces you love from your travels or the flea market, and/or retro pieces and beloved family hand-me-downs along with the new.

Natural Materials – Marble, terrazzo, natural stone and wood are favored for floors and countertops, and the good news is that there are many simulated materials that aptly mimic the originals and can suit any budget.