HomeSmart has acquired Houston-based brokerage Champions Real Estate Group and its more than 1,800 agents, the company announced today. Champions has been serving the Houston real estate market for 20 years.

This latest acquisition brings HomeSmart’s nationwide network to nearly 25,000 agents and increased its footprint to over 200 office locations across over 40 states.

“HomeSmart’s technology enables scalability,” said Matt Widdows, HomeSmart’s founder and CEO. “Our model of providing agents choice in technology tools, 100% commission or revenue share, and a high level of service and support, truly sets us apart from the other brokerages in the space.”

Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart said the long-standing Houston firm’s business model aligned well with HomeSmart.

“Champions Real Estate Group and their owners are the perfect fit for HomeSmart because of the way they operate their business, their ability to continue to expand and grow in the Houston market, and most importantly, they align with the dream that we have at HomeSmart: being agent-centric at a low cost, all while offering a high-service model,” Bowers tells RISMedia.

The acquisition is HomeSmart’s first in Texas, Bowers notes, but says the company has multiple franchises that have been in the market for several years in Houston as well as in Dallas.

Ignacio Osorio, President and CEO of Champions Real Estate Group, built his brokerage on a foundation of support, providing his agents the service they require to succeed in even the most challenging markets.

“I know with HomeSmart, my agents are in the best hands,” said Osorio. “As Champions Real Estate Group, we have always been known for our support, but now we will be able to provide our agents with even more technology, training and resources that will allow them to better serve home buyers and sellers.”

Osorio will stay on as an integral part of the Houston-based team, following HomeSmart’s acquisition. This brokerage will continue to bolster the brand’s expanding footprint in Texas, joining the company’s other corporate and franchised locations across the state.

All agents will continue to have access to the current offices in Houston, Pearland, The Woodlands, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Austin. HomeSmart will be updating these locations to be equipped with state-of-the-art conference rooms, computers, and SmartReception virtual receptionist technology. Agents will also have access to HomeSmart’s proprietary RealSmart Tech Suite.

“Bringing us to nearly 25,000 agents across the country, we believe this acquisition will continue to add to the reputation HomeSmart has built over the last 21 years,” Bowers says. “Our proprietary technology will be able to boost the productivity of the agents that we’re bringing on through this acquisition, and they will add tremendous value to the network of agents we already have across the country.”

“Our technology is a game changer for real estate agents,” adds Widdows. “Our integrated platforms allow them the time to dedicate to their clients, rather than being bogged down with paperwork and transaction management tasks. Amazing customer service is HomeSmart’s number one priority–our tech allows us to better serve our agents so they can better serve their clients.”

For more information visit https://www.homesmart.com.