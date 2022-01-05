Teachers have had a tough time of it these past couple of years, and whether your child is back in the classroom or still learning online, most parents are looking for meaningful ways to thank their childrens’ teachers for their hard work.
But what to give? Most teachers have received more coffee mugs and pencil holders over the years than they can possibly use in a lifetime. So, what are the gifts they will appreciate most this year? Here are some of the most appreciated thank-you gifts.
- School Supplies – With school budgets tight, many teachers are reaching into their own pockets for classroom supplies. Gifts like colored markers, highlighters, crayons, sticky notes, weekly planners, notebooks and even batteries for classroom electronics are sure to bring a smile.
- Children’s Books – Most teachers like to keep a selection of books kids can read on their own. From classics like Dr. Suess and Shrek, books are a thoughtful gift.
- Health and Wellness Supplies – Wrap up facial tissues, hand sanitizers and a couple of fashionable masks for today’s uncertain times. Perhaps add a few personal care items like hand lotion, lip gloss or Chapstick.
- Classroom Games – From counting games to flash cards to board games kids can play indoors, these are thoughtful and useful gifts teachers will appreciate, especially at recess on rainy days.
- Ornaments – A well-chosen ornament is a welcome gift for many teachers, especially one that is exceptionally pretty or one that’s school-related in design.
- Snacks – Most teachers keep a stash of snacks in their desks. Think chips, chocolate, cookies, granola bars, or bottled water and specialty tea bags.
- Gift Cards – What could be more appreciated than a gift card teacher can use for supplies, a good novel, coffee, a pedicure or even a car wash?