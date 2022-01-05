Teachers have had a tough time of it these past couple of years, and whether your child is back in the classroom or still learning online, most parents are looking for meaningful ways to thank their childrens’ teachers for their hard work.

But what to give? Most teachers have received more coffee mugs and pencil holders over the years than they can possibly use in a lifetime. So, what are the gifts they will appreciate most this year? Here are some of the most appreciated thank-you gifts.