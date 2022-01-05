NAR PULSE—Taxes don’t have to be scary! Your agents can learn about new governance regulations, how to file quarterly taxes and review solutions if they owe the IRS at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness’ Tax Summit (four-part webinar series). Encourage them to register today!



The Hunt Is On: Season 2 of ‘First-Time Buyer’ Now Streaming on HULU

Season 2 of “First-Time Buyer” is here! See what happens as first-time buyers brave the most competitive housing market ever in “First-Time Buyer,” streaming now on Hulu and FirstTimeBuyer.realtor! Watch now and share with your agents!

Deadline Approaching for 2022 Call for Proposals (CFP)

Are you interested in speaking at the 2022 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, Nov. 11 to 14, 2022? NAR invites you to help us build the 2022 program! Visit the website to learn more about the CFP process, including tips and relevant topics.