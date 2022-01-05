Despite supply chain issues and high inflation, Christmas 2021 was a banner year for retailers as shoppers online and in-person opened their wallets wide. But life goes on, and if there is money left in your wallet, consumer advocates advise us when to buy what in the first six months of the New Year to cash in on seasonally low prices.

January – Traditional white sales offer best deals on bed linens and towels in January. But it’s also a good month to check sporting goods stores for fitness equipment. Also, look for big discounts on TVs just ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

February – It may be the time for flowers and candy, but you will likely find bargains on winter apparel and sports gear as retailers clear the racks for spring merchandise—and look for good buys on furniture and home goods right around President’s Day weekend.

March – Retailers typically lower prices on tax software and tax prep items in March, and it’s a good time to buy outdoor grills and equipment since prices typically spike as summer approaches. Also, March 1 is National Pancake Day, so look for freebies and discounts at the local pancake house.

April – Spring cleaning season brings deals on vacuums and cleaning equipment. Shop just after Easter for candy, as well as baskets, stuffed animals and plastic eggs at slashed prices you can store away for next year.

May – Memorial Day is one of the biggest blow-out shopping days for furniture and small appliances you can buy now in time for June weddings. You may also find great prices on spring apparel that’s been hanging on retail racks for a month or two.