Despite rising prices, statistics say many Americans saved more money this year, primarily because we spent more time at home. But while the specter of a prolonged pandemic still hangs over us, the slow return to movie theaters, travel and restaurant dining may make it harder to hang on to our money in the months ahead. Here are some money-saving tips to keep your wallet full this year.

Pay Yourself First – If you’re not already doing so, resolve to skim 10% off the top of every paycheck and bank it before you start paying monthly bills —even if that means you have fewer bucks to spend on stuff you want but don’t need.

Automate Savings – Pull that belt in a bit further and ensure that a percentage of every paycheck is automatically deposited into your savings account.

Rein in Credit Card Spending – Credit cards are a useful tool, and often provide benefits like travel rewards or cash back. But if you aren’t paying off the full amount of your credit card balance every month, you’re probably negating the value of any perks and paying interest on your debt.