Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but too often we go through our busy schedules without making time for it. Just because you’re on the go doesn’t mean your health and well being should be top. These five healthy meals are quick and easy to grab when you’re rushing out the door.

Overnight Oats

This night-before prepped meal is perfect for a busy morning. Simply combine equal parts oats, milk and yogurt in an air-tight jar and place it in the fridge overnight. Add fruit, honey and nuts to add some flavor and fun. Simply take it out of the fridge the next morning and enjoy!

Egg Cups

This breakfast option requires a little preparation at the beginning of the week, but is still a great way to make sure you’re getting the nutritious breakfast you require. Grease a muffin tin and fill each cup with your favorite veggies, proteins, and cheeses. In a separate bowl, scramble twelve eggs and evenly distribute between the muffin cups. Bake in the oven at 350°F for 15-20 minutes. Enjoy right away or store in the fridge for up to five days for easy grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.

Toast and Fruit

This tide and true classic breakfast option requires minimal effort and minimal mess. Pop your bread of choice in the toaster until nice and crispy. Top with your favorite spread and fruit for a healthy, filling breakfast that will keep you fueled throughout the morning.

Yogurt and Granola

This is a perfect option if you have minimal time for prep. Enjoy a cup of yogurt with your favorite granola for a protein-filled breakfast that will give you the perfect start to your morning. Spruce it up by adding fresh fruits, nuts or honey.

Smoothie

Make your morning easy with a smoothie you can sip on the go! Combine your favorite fruits with ice, milk, and yogurt, Blend! You can incorporate greens like spinach and kale to add in a little extra nutritious boost to your morning. Plan ahead by cutting up your fruits before the week begins.