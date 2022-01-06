The front door flies open. Sneakers fly off and backpacks plop from tired shoulders to the hardwood floor. The kids shuffle to the kitchen, tired from a long day of learning. Make sure you’re ready to fuel them for all their after school activities with any of these five easy, healthy snacks!

Fruits and Nut Butter

This snack provides the perfect balance of carbs, proteins, and fats to fill those grumbling bellies after a long day. Slice up apples, bananas and strawberries. Top with the nut butter of your choice. Want to add a little extra fun to this already delicious snack? Make your own nut butter fruit dip. Combine nut butter, greek yogurt and cool whip for a sweet, creamy dip.

Yogurt and Granola

Not only does this snack fill your kiddos up, it also provides a protein punch filled with gut-healthy probiotics. Top with fruit, granola and honey. Be sure that your granola of choice is full of healthy grains without too much added sugar.

Veggies and Hummus

Slice up some red peppers, carrots, and cucumbers to give your kids a taste of all the vitamins their growing bodies need. Serve with hummus to provide a balanced, healthy source of fat and protein.

Cheese and Whole Grain Crackers

Cheese is a great source of healthy fats and proteins. When paired with whole grain crackers, it’s a snack that can’t be beat!

Protein Roll-Ups

This snack is a fun way to make sure your kiddos are getting their fill of protein and calcium. Simply stack cheese on top of sliced turkey or ham, roll and enjoy!