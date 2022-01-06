Lower back pain is an issue that plagues many adults. It can make day to day activities uncomfortable and at times, unbearable. It is often a result of poor posture, weakness or tightness elsewhere. While it is always best advised to see a medical professional, these exercises can also serve to lessen and prevent the pain from affecting your day to day life.

Strengthen Hamstrings

Everything in your body is connected. Weakness or tightness in one location could lead to pain in another. Oftentimes, weak hamstrings cause overcompensation in the hip flexors and quadriceps, which can in turn, cause unnecessary lower back strain. Try these exercises to strengthen your hamstrings.

Bridges

Lay on your back with your feet hip width apart. Pushing through your heels, slowly elevate your pelvis off the ground. Be sure not to arch your back, as that will only cause an increase in lower back pain. Lower your pelvis until it just touches the ground. Repeat for ten reps. Rest. Then, repeat the set two more times for a total of three sets.

Hamstring Curls

Secure a resistance band to a stable anchor point like a pole or leg of a table. Secure the other end around your ankle. Lay on your stomach with your head away from the anchor point. Rest your forehead in your hands. Make sure that the entire front of your body remains connected to the floor. Keeping your knees together and your thighs on the floor. Slowly curl your heel towards your buttocks. Slowly release to a straight leg and repeat for a total of ten reps. Rest. Repeat the set two more times for a total of three sets.

Hip Flexor Stretch

Tightness in the hip flexors can pull your pelvis out of alignment, which puts excessive strain on your lower back. Make sure you are consistently and safely stretching your hip flexors to prevent and alleviate lower back pain.

Kneel on your left knee and place your right foot in front of you at a 90 degree angle. Make sure to keep your front knee in line with your ankle. Raise your left hand above your head, duck your chin to your chest, and press your left hip slightly forward until you feel the stretch. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Plow Pose

This exercise will stretch your hamstrings and lower back. Lay on your back with your arms by your sides. Slowly press your pelvis toward the ceiling and send your feet behind your head. Try to touch your feet to the floor behind you. If you need, it’s ok to keep a slight bend in the knee. Be sure not to turn your head from side to side while in the stretch, as it will cause strain on your neck. Hold for 30 seconds, then slowly lower to the floor.