It’s the weekend. The kids are home and full of energy, but the weather just won’t cooperate. The skies outside are dreary and gray. Thick clouds cover the sun and present the looming threat of downpour. Stuck inside? Try out these activities for a fun day inside with your kiddos.

Build a Fort

Gather blankets, pillows, and beanbags from around your house to create the ultimate hideout! Bonus activity: Have a contest to see who can build the best fort.

Read-A-Thon

Gather your best books, some comfy sweats, and a fluffy blanket. Set a goal to read for an allotted amount of time. Share your favorite parts of your books with each other after you’re all done! Bonus: Read inside the fort you built in the activity above!

Game Night

Scour the closet for your best board games. Let each kid pick their favorite! Card games are also a fun way to pass the time. Classics such as Go Fish, Slap Jack and War are easy games for kids to understand and play.

Spa Day

Spoil yourselves! Put on your comfiest robes and turn a dreary day into one of relaxation and restoration. Do facemasks! Paint your nails! Give each other massages! Find different ways to bring the spa to you.

Bake Off

Find a new recipe and give it a try! Have your kiddos help you out by pouring ingredients into the bowl and giving it a mix! Bonus activity: Decorating contest! Once your yummy treats come out of the oven, have a contest to see who can decorate the most decadent dessert.

Build a City

Gather various toys and household objects to build a small city. Include shops, houses, schools, and parks. The only limit is your imagination!

Become a Movie Star

Create the next award winning flick from the comfort of your home. Star yourselves, stuffed animals, furry friends—you name it! Get creative with costumes, sets and props. After you put everything together, premiere it for the family at your very own, at-home red carpet event.

Decorate Old T-Shirts

Become fashion designers for the day. Use fabric markers, poppy paint, stencils, and iron ons to turn old, plain t-shirts into something fantastic! For an extra challenge, use scissors to cut and style your newly decorated t-shirts into fun, chiq designs.

Frankenstory

Come up with a prompt and have your kiddos write the first few sentences. Pass the paper to the next author and continue writing until you find an ending. After you’ve completed your masterpiece, read the story aloud!