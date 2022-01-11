Home improvement can be a fun and important part of being a homeowner. They can become even more vital if you are looking to sell in the future. A good home improvement project can require an upfront investment but will pay dividends when you sell. Unfortunately, it’s easy for homeowners to get caught up in the latest trends and updates without realizing that their investment won’t have great returns. These three easy home updates guarantee great ROI.

Small Kitchen Updates

Kitchen remodels can be extremely costly. While an updated kitchen is always high on most buyers’ lists, there can come a point when a remodel doesn’t provide the ROI that homeowners expect. For this reason, unless you plan to enjoy the home for a long time before selling, prioritize small updates that can breathe life into the kitchen without sacrificing your checkbook. Resurfacing cabinets and adding new hardware, updating countertops, and updating appliances are all easy upgrades that can boost your ROI without getting too thick in the woods of an expensive remodel.

Bathroom Upgrades

An outdated bathroom can make a whole home feel unappealing and dated. Smaller updates like new cabinetry and counters, new flooring, better lighting and even a new toilet are relatively easy to DIY and can pack a punch. Any updates beyond those can see diminishing returns and may require the help of an experienced contractor. Be sure that you are addressing only needed updates if you’re upgrading to sell. Additional upgrades should be done for your personal enjoyment with the knowledge that you may not see the same returns.

Low Maintenance Landscaping

Everyone knows that great curb appeal can lead to good ROI. However, if you’re planning to sell in the near future, be thoughtful about your landscaping updates. Remember that a beautiful garden with well-curated foliage may seem overwhelming to any buyers that are not already green thumbs. Keep blooms limited and choose bushes and plants that are easy to maintain to ensure that you are not unintentionally scaring potential buyers.

Great home improvements can lead to excellent returns on your investment. If you’re unsure if a project you want to undertake will lead to a good return, do your research before committing to it fully. Consider checking in with an experienced real estate agent in your area and a few contractors to find out what projects are truly worthwhile in your local market.