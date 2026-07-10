RESO Chair Rebecca Jensen plans to leave position

Rebecca Jensen, CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), plans to leave the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) chair position at the end of the year. Jensen, who has served as chair twice, recently testified in the Zillow/MRED/Compass lawsuit.

“She will remain Board Chair until the end of the year, but our board election happens before then, so we don’t want to give people a long opportunity to think about where they might fit into RESO leadership,” a RESO spokesperson told RISMedia. “We don’t want a void there. Additionally, she will stay on the board, so this isn’t goodbye.”

Epique Realty appoints Stacey Onnen to executive position

Less than a year after joining Arizona-based franchisor HomeSmart as president, Stacey Onnen has taken a new position as president of brokerage operations at the agent-owned, tech-forward firm of cloud-based Epique Realty. She has 20-plus years of industry experience, having most recently served as president at HomeSmart. She previously held a senior role at Keller Williams and was president of operations at eXp Realty.

Glenn Kelman joins venture firm Greylock

Former Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman has joined venture firm Greylock as an executive in residence. In the new role, recently announced by the Silicon Valley firm, Kelman will work directly with founders on leadership development, company building, go-to-market strategy and what Greylock calls “the hard parts of scaling that don’t fit neatly into a board deck.”

Kelman co-founded Plumtree Software in 1997, building the company through its 2002 IPO. He then served as CEO of Redfin for nearly two decades. Redfin went public in 2017 and was acquired by Rocket Companies for nearly $2 billion in July 2025.

Real adds 105 agents in Midwest via MTP joining forces

The Real Brokerage has announced that MTP, formerly known as Michigan Top Producers and Indiana Top Producers, has joined the company. The organization brings 105 agents to Real and expands the company’s presence in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana.

As part of the move to Real, MTP has launched a new brand, Midwest Top Producers, reflecting its continued growth and long-term vision for expansion throughout the region. In 2025, MTP completed approximately 1,500 transactions totaling more than $360 million in sales volume, making it one of the top-performing independent real estate organizations in Southwest Michigan.