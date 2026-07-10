REMAX Suburban and REMAX All Pro have announced that they are combining operations to create one of the largest REMAX brokerages in the Northern Illinois region. Led by Tom Hatzis, the alignment brings the two organizations together with a shared culture and focus on strengthening support for agents and the clients they serve.

“The two companies have exceptionally strong agents, similar cultures and a shared commitment to serving their communities,” said Hatzis, president of REMAX Suburban and REMAX All Pro. “Bringing the organizations together felt like the natural next chapter for both companies.”

Hatzis, who combines industry experience with firsthand knowledge of the communities served throughout Northern Illinois, will provide strategic direction across all offices, according to a release.

REMAX stated that a key driver behind this alignment is the ability to share strengths across both organizations, and opens the door for more collaborations, allowing agents to tap into shared knowledge and relationships.

“REMAX Suburban’s established technology, marketing and agent support systems are now available to All Pro agents, while REMAX All Pro’s print marketing production and operational strengths are now available across the entire organization,” said Hatzis. “By combining infrastructure and expertise, the brokerage aims to give agents broader access to tools and services that support productivity and client engagement.”

REMAX Suburban’s 10 offices and 183 agents join REMAX All Pro’s two offices and 59 agents, forming a 12-office network across suburban Chicago, the brokerage stated. Hatzis said his overall vision is focused on continuity and growth.

“Success means retaining the great people who helped build both companies, continuing to attract talented professionals and ensuring our agents have the resources they need to thrive,” he said.

For more information, visit www.news.remax.com.