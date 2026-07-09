Century 21 announced its expansion in the Las Vegas Valley with the latest addition of CENTURY 21 Elevate, a 20-year-old brokerage in the heart of Las Vegas.

The brokerage is led by Cynthia Glickman, who Century 21 stated has represented nearly 1,000 home sales for more than 25 years. She has also been featured in outlets including Real Producers Magazine, the Las Vegas Review Journal and the television show The American Dream TV.

Today, Glickman said that she and her agents provide residents throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Laughlin and Boulder City, with residential real estate services. She also specializes in luxury and investment properties.

As part of Century 21 Real Estate, the brokerage stated that Glickman and her team will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology, marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching.

“Joining the CENTURY 21 brand gives us the infrastructure to take that belief to a much larger scale,” said Glickman “We believe that agents thrive when they are equipped to build sustainable, long-term business, while clients thrive when they have an agent in their corner who can offer high-level business strategy and hyper-personalized service. That’s why we knew this affiliation was the right move for our firm.”

According to the release, the Las Vegas metropolitan area has experienced population growth driven by migration from higher-cost states. To meet this growing demand, homebuilders and developers continue to build new properties ranging from massive luxury residences and investment properties in the desert to relatively low-cost housing closer to the strip.

“The Las Vegas Valley continues to be one of the most dynamic and fast-growing real estate markets in the country, and welcoming a brokerage with a 20-year history of serving that community is an exciting moment for the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her ability to apply analytical and critical thinking skills to her brokerage’s everyday operations, combined with the enhanced tools that the CENTURY 21 brand has to offer, should continue to set Elevate apart in a highly competitive market.”

For more information, visit www.century21.com.