Lofty announced the launch of the Lofty CIPA Defense Program, a first-of-its-kind legal protection initiative that aims to provide customers with a full legal defense against California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) demand letters. The program offers demand letter review, formal legal response, legal support throughout a qualifying claim and ongoing case updates at no cost, according to the release.

According to Lofty, real estate professionals are facing a growing number of legal threats related to CIPA, with claims alleging that standard website analytics tools violate a law originally intended to regulate telephone surveillance. Lofty said its goal is to help customers pursue dismissal of qualifying claims rather than encouraging settlements.

Lofty stated that the new CIPA Defense Program includes:

Demand Letter Review: Lofty’s legal team will review any qualifying demand letter and deliver a written assessment within five business days.

Formal Legal Response: Lofty will prepare and send a substantive response to the claimant on the customer’s behalf, asserting all available legal and factual defenses.

No Settlement Pressure: Lofty stated its goal is dismissal, not settlement

Legal Support at No Cost

Ongoing Case Updates

“Real estate professionals should not have to choose between running their business and defending themselves from meritless legal threats,” said Henry Li, chief technology officer at Lofty. “In solidarity with the real estate industry, we are committed to helping agents, team leaders and brokerage owners stay focused, while we tackle the cumbersome work of defending against these meritless threats.”

For more information, visit www.lofty.com.