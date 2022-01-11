Realistically, even the most magazine-worthy organization strategies can’t prevent all of the havoc that can come from day-to-day life in a household. However, if your home is suffering from a consistent lack of calm, some thoughtful purchases may be just what you need to add a layer of organization and stability to your chaotic household.

Oversized Calendar

An oversized calendar can do wonders for your household. Being able to see at a glance your family’s schedule is key to making sure each day runs smoothly. Digital calendars are effective for adults and teens who need to coordinate complicated schedules but be sure to migrate that information to the physical calendar so that younger children without electronic devices can still be part of the planning process.

Clear Containers for the Fridge and Pantry

A well-organized fridge may be at the bottom of your list, but you don’t need a color-coordinated re-style to benefit from clear containers. You may not end up with a magazine-worthy pantry or refrigerator, but a few well-placed clear containers can consolidate otherwise hard-to-reach items. Additionally, organizing snacks in one area can allow your children and teens easy access to approved snacks whenever they are feeling hungry.

Meal Plan Board

Cooking for a family can be a chore, and without a plan, it’s easy to fall into the trap of takeout and frozen food. If you’re hoping to provide a nourishing home-cooked meal on the regular, a meal plan is key. Using a chalkboard, whiteboard or corkboard can be an excellent way for the chef in your home to plan recipes and needed ingredients. It will also serve to let other members of the home know what to expect for meals ahead of time—which can lessen the groans of disappointment come mealtime.

Landing Zone Organizer

If your home feels overrun by paperwork, it’s time to nip the problem in the bud. A landing zone organizer can serve to help you sort through incoming bills and paperwork, allowing you a place to store any urgent-but-not-emergent items while you sift through any junk mail that can be recycled right away. A good organizer will also have a slot for outgoing items so you can put any mail, bills or small packages there until it’s time to take them to the post office.