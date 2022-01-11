The cold season is upon us, and for many, that means a high heating bill. This season, don’t choose between a toasty home and your pocketbook. Savvy heating tips can help you keep warm without sacrificing your cash; follow these ideas to save and stay warm this year.

Weatherproof

Sealing windows and doors can keep your heating and cooling bills down all year long. This DIY task may require some elbow grease, but it will certainly mean savings down the road. If you’re really looking to save, consider hiring a contractor to test your ducts’ tightness and repair any links. This can save you more than 25-30% of heating costs in an average home.

Keep Your Heater Working Smarter

A smart thermometer can keep your heater working smarter, not harder. A step above a simple timer system, a smart thermometer can ensure that you’re only heating your home when necessary. Set it to only heat while you’re home, and it will automatically keep your home’s temperature in an eco setting. You can even remotely set it to heat up in advance of your arrival when you are coming home from a trip.

Close Your Vents

If you have a guest room, family room, or other areas that you don’t utilize regularly, consider closing the vents in this area. Shutting doors and vents in bonus rooms can prevent you from heating an area needlessly, saving you cash.

Use Winter Curtains

Insulated or quilted curtains can do wonders for your home’s heat retention. Using thick curtains designed to keep the cold air out will ensure that you don’t have a high heating bill simply due to heat loss.

Reverse Your Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans aren’t just for the summer sun. Setting your fans on reverse can help circulate the warm air properly, keeping your livable space feeling cozier.

Wear Winter Clothes

This may be a tried-and-true “Dad hack,” but there’s a reason that fathers are notorious for recommending a sweater instead of turning up the heat. Significant savings can be found if you simply seek other ways to warm up instead of heating the whole home. Electric blankets and warm attire can keep you toasty without a high heating bill.