(TNS)—A Gig Harbor, Washington-based developer plans to start taking cryptocurrency as payment for its real estate later this month.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will accept “digital currencies as payment for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, condominiums, and apartments in the company’s operating markets in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida beginning Jan. 24, 2022,” it said in a recent news release.

The company plans to take Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, XRP, Dogecoin, SHIBA INU, Binance USD, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dai, Bitcoin Cash, Pax Dollar & Gemini Dollar.

“Acceptance of digital currencies for our real estate offerings is a logical step for Harbor and demonstrates our flexible business model that separates us from our industry peers,” chief operating officer Jeff Habersetzer said in the release.

Harbor Custom Development operates around Puget Sound, as well as in Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas; and Punta Gorda, Florida.

Its website recently advertised homes in Tacoma, Bremerton, Belfair, Blaine, Texas and California.

“By accepting digital currencies, Harbor not only opens the door to entities with combined market caps exceeding $1 trillion of purchasing power, but places Harbor in a first mover position of adoption,” Sterling Griffin, President and CEO, said in the release. “… Our clear objective is to drive shareholder value while acting as the thought leader within our industry group.”

Harbor Custom Development’s current local projects

Soundview Estates, Bremerton: 25 homes

Mills Crossing, Bremerton: 36 townhome apartments under construction

Pacific Ridge, Tacoma: 80 condominiums under construction

Wyndstone, Yelm: 76 apartments units under construction

Olympic Sunset View Apartment Project, Belfair: 226 units under construction

Tanglewilde, Olympia Apartments: 177 under construction

Harbor Custom Development’s future local projects

Bridgeview Apartments, Port Orchard: 138 units, site construction starts spring 2022

Broadmoor Commons, Bremerton: 32 townhome apartments, construction starts this month

Westry Village, Poulsbo: 66 townhomes, spring 2022

