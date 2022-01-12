If you live in a cooler area of the country when outdoor swimming is still months away, installing an indoor swimming pool may hold you over until the temperatures rise and you can swim outdoors while soaking in the rays. There are endless ways to design your indoor swimming oasis, from streamlined lap pools to indoor infinity pools.

Indoor pools offer the luxury of swimming during any time of day, swimming in a temperature-controlled space and being able to swim regardless of the weather elements. Indoor pools can also be less maintenance than outdoor pools. Read on for inspiration to build your own luxury indoor swimming pools.

Slim and Long

If you don’t have enough available space to build a full-size indoor pool, a streamlined and long design that spans the entire wall can be either a lap pool or a slim lounging pool. While the space is truncated, the effect will feel full-sized.

Create a Spa-Like Atmosphere

Bring the spa pool atmosphere to your home by setting up cabanas and daybeds around the pool deck. You may be in your own home, but you will feel thousands of miles away.

An Eye-Catching Ceiling

If you prefer to have a relaxing, quiet floating session, ensure your indoor pool has a ceiling that will hold your attention. Bring luxury to your pool with a gold-painted ceiling, relaxation with a soothing, pale blue color, or make it eye-catching with a vibrant hand-painted mural.

Create a Rustic Swimming Space

Whether your home is in the country or the mountains, lean into its rustic roots. Incorporate exposed beams and antlers to create an indoor pool that will make you feel like you’re swimming in nature outdoors. Another way to accomplish a rustic indoor swimming space is to convert an existing barn into an indoor swimming escape. Installing plenty of windows will make it feel like you’re swimming in nature.

Indoor-Outdoor Swimming

If you’re a dedicated outdoor swimmer, installing an indoor-outdoor pool will give you the best of both worlds. With a glass wall to separate the indoors from the outdoors, you can swim under when the weather is warm enough for the outdoor swimming season.

Indoor Pool With Outdoor Views

Building an indoor pool surrounded by glass walls can make you feel like you’re swimming in nature, no matter how cold it is outdoors. You can comfortably swim while watching the snow gently fall outside.

Expertly Designed Indoor Pool

An indoor pool can serve as an additional space to tie into your home’s overall design scheme. For example, decorating the indoor pool room as another living space will make your family more inclined to lounge in the space while some family members swim.

Indoor Play Space

Whether you have young family members or you’re young at heart, an indoor pool can serve as an extension of the playroom. With water slides, diving boards, basketball hoops and volleyball nets, these additional toys will provide endless entertainment all winter long.