Above, L-R: Sandy Karpen, Dan Porter, Nate Martinez, Melissa Dierks, Jamie Wong and Greg Remmers.

REMAX Fine Properties has announced a strategic merger with REMAX Solutions. The expanded Arizona-based brokerage will now include more than 400 agents operating across 10 office locations statewide, with projected annual sales production beyond 3 billion, per the company.

“This merger represents far more than growth in numbers, it reflects our vision for the future of real estate leadership in Arizona,” said Greg Remmers, managing partner and designated broker of REMAX Fine Properties. “We are building a community within the REMAX brand designed for the next generation of top-performing professionals, one that combines scale, innovation, culture, and unmatched agent support. By bringing together talented agents and expanding our statewide presence, we are creating a platform where productivity, collaboration, and opportunity can thrive at the highest level.”

REMAX Fine Properties Managing Partner Nate Martinez emphasized that strategic expansion also allows the company to reinvest in the tools and leadership infrastructure that drive agent success.

“As our organization grows stronger, so does our ability to provide expanded leadership accessibility, advanced coaching and training programs, enhanced operational resources, and powerful technology solutions that support our agents and helps them win in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” said Dan Porter, founder of REMAX Solutions. “Ultimately, this focus elevates the client experience and reinforces the trust that the REMAX brand represents.”

“Our growth strategy is intentional,” REMAX Fine Properties Managing Partner Jamie Wong added. “It is not about becoming the biggest, it is about becoming the most valuable brokerage to our agents and the communities we serve. When our agents succeed at the highest level, our clients benefit, and our entire organization moves forward together. This merger is another powerful step toward that vision.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fineprop.com/.