Board and batten siding consists of large boards and narrow strips of wood that are known as battens. Boards and battens are alternated to give a house a layered, rustic appearance. Boards can be installed vertically, horizontally or both, depending on the house’s design and the owner’s preference.

Attractive, Durable and Long-Lasting Siding

If you want to make a good impression on your guests and neighbors, board and batten siding is an excellent choice. It can dramatically improve your home’s curb appeal. If you decide to sell your home in the future, board and batten siding can help you attract a buyer and negotiate a good price.

Board and batten siding is durable. Because of the way it’s installed, board and batten siding is weathertight and can resist damage from strong winds. With proper maintenance, it can stand up to harsh weather and last for decades. If you plan to own your home for a long time and you’re looking for a long-lasting investment, board and batten siding is a good choice. If a section gets damaged, it’s easy to replace it since the siding is installed in individual pieces.

Wide Range of Materials

Wood is a popular choice for siding because it’s an attractive, natural material. The downside is that it can be damaged by moisture and termites. If you want the appearance of wood without the risks, you can choose another type of siding that’s manufactured to look like wood.

Vinyl is attractive, durable and among the most affordable siding materials. Fiber cement is durable and long lasting, and it can resist damage from weather and fire. Steel is one of the most durable and long-lasting siding materials. All of these materials can be engineered to resemble wood.

Installation and Cost

Since board and batten siding is made with lots of pieces, it takes longer to install than other types of siding. If you’re not in a rush, you may decide that it’s worth the wait to have beautiful siding that will last.

The cost of board and batten siding will depend on factors such as the type of material you choose, its thickness, and whether the siding is insulated or uninsulated. Labor costs in your area and the amount of work involved in the installation process will also affect the overall price tag. If you’re interested or you have questions, get in touch with a contractor in your area.