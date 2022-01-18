Self-care is essential for everyone, but many people don’t know how to take care of themselves or think that taking care of others should be their top priority. Some people equate self-care with selfishness, but it’s actually the opposite.

If you’re burnt out, you can’t function your best at home or at work. Self-care is particularly important for people with kids, but many parents focus so much on their children’s needs that they neglect their own.

You Can’t Take Care of Others If You Don’t Take Care of Yourself

It’s easy to become so focused on getting your kids to school, helping them with homework, preparing meals, doing laundry and other tasks that you feel like you don’t have a minute for yourself. Parents often feel intense pressure to stay on top of things and to always put their children’s needs first.

That’s a recipe for burnout. If you’re not taking time to relax, unwind, get enough sleep and care for yourself in other ways, you can become so physically and mentally exhausted that you feel like you have nothing left to give. That can lead to depression, anxiety, headaches, digestive problems and other physical ailments.

If you feel stressed out and overwhelmed, you may struggle to keep up with your kids, and you may feel so emotionally exhausted that you quickly lose your patience. Taking some time to recharge can let you be the best version of yourself for your children.

Practicing Self-Care can Teach Your Kids Valuable Skills

Children learn a lot by watching what adults do and don’t do. If kids grow up seeing their parents constantly thinking about other people’s needs and ignoring their own, they’re likely to believe that they should do the same. Taking care of yourself can help your kids recognize the value of self-care at a young age. It can also help them understand that other people have needs, too, which can help them develop empathy.

Make Self-Care a Priority

There are many ways to incorporate self-care in your daily routine. They can include eating healthy meals, exercising, getting enough sleep, reading a book, writing in a journal and spending time with family and friends.

Let go of the idea that you have to handle everything yourself and always say yes to people. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, ask for help. Say no if someone asks you to do something and you feel that you already have a lot on your plate. Focusing on your own physical and mental health will benefit your entire family.